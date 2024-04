Ukraine will receive $61 billion in U.S. aid. Is it enough to repel spring offensive? NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst about how this latest round of U.S. aid will affect the situation in Ukraine — on and off the battlefield with Russia.

Listen · 3:57