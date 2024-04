AP reporter held captive for years, Terry Anderson, dies at 76 Former AP correspondent Mort Rosenblum remembers his colleague Terry Anderson, who was held captive in Lebanon in the 1980s for nearly seven years. Anderson died on Sunday at age 76.

