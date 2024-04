The mostly red state of Texas has only 1 competitive congressional district this year Democrats hope to regain control of a South Texas district but Republicans say the area is no longer blue. Both Democrats and Republicans have targeted that part of Texas.

Democrats hope to regain control of a South Texas district but Republicans say the area is no longer blue. Both Democrats and Republicans have targeted that part of Texas.