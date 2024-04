NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, launched in 1977, is finally 'phoning home' again The space probe contacted ground control for the first time in five months with status updates on its engineering systems. A month ago a NASA team discovered corrupted code caused a lapse in contact.

Space NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, launched in 1977, is finally 'phoning home' again NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, launched in 1977, is finally 'phoning home' again Listen · 0:28 0:28 The space probe contacted ground control for the first time in five months with status updates on its engineering systems. A month ago a NASA team discovered corrupted code caused a lapse in contact. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor