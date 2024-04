Judi Dench on a career and friendship forged by Shakespeare NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Judi Dench and director Brendan O'Hea about their new book Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays The Rent and a career and friendship forged by the Bard.

Author Interviews Judi Dench on a career and friendship forged by Shakespeare Judi Dench on a career and friendship forged by Shakespeare Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Judi Dench and director Brendan O'Hea about their new book Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays The Rent and a career and friendship forged by the Bard. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor