Players are pushing back against free video games that rely on in-game purchases In 2012, a studio had a game with no publishers. So it tried something new. Now, many studios use the "live service model." Rather than costing money upfront, games are free with "in-game purchases."

Gaming Culture Players are pushing back against free video games that rely on in-game purchases Players are pushing back against free video games that rely on in-game purchases Listen · 4:36 4:36 In 2012, a studio had a game with no publishers. So it tried something new. Now, many studios use the "live service model." Rather than costing money upfront, games are free with "in-game purchases." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor