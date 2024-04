More and more, young kids are being exposed to hate ideologies Three middle school students in southern Maryland have been charged with hate crimes for allegedly harassing a Jewish classmate. Experts say young kids are increasingly exposed to hate ideologies.

National More and more, young kids are being exposed to hate ideologies More and more, young kids are being exposed to hate ideologies Listen · 4:54 4:54 Three middle school students in southern Maryland have been charged with hate crimes for allegedly harassing a Jewish classmate. Experts say young kids are increasingly exposed to hate ideologies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor