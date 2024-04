DOJ settles with Nassar victims The U.S. Justice Department reaches a settlement with hundreds of victims abused by former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

National DOJ settles with Nassar victims DOJ settles with Nassar victims Listen · 3:44 3:44 The U.S. Justice Department reaches a settlement with hundreds of victims abused by former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor