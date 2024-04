Emily Henry on 'embarrassing, giddy, freefall' of writing, reading and being in love NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Emily Henry about her new book FUNNY STORY and the difficulty of writing a genuinely nice person while also creating obstacles in getting two people together.

Author Interviews Emily Henry on 'embarrassing, giddy, freefall' of writing, reading and being in love Emily Henry on 'embarrassing, giddy, freefall' of writing, reading and being in love Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Emily Henry about her new book FUNNY STORY and the difficulty of writing a genuinely nice person while also creating obstacles in getting two people together. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor