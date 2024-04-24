Accessibility links
Children in Gaza are Suffering; We Hear One Boy's Story : State of the World from NPR As Israel's war against Hamas continues, children in Gaza are suffering. According to the United Nations, more than 25,000 children have been killed or injured since October. That's one child every ten minutes. We hear about one of those children, a twelve year-old boy injured in Gaza.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

State of the World from NPR

The Story of One Child Living in Gaza

Nimer Saddy al-Nimer, 12, was shot five times by Israel's military on April 1 while gathering food from aid dropped by parachute that landed in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza. Israeli soldiers took the boy into Israel for surgery, and, according to Nimer, placed him in a prison for four days while he recovered. He is now in a refugee camp in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Anas Baba for NPR hide caption

Nimer Saddy al-Nimer, 12, was shot five times by Israel's military on April 1 while gathering food from aid dropped by parachute that landed in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza. Israeli soldiers took the boy into Israel for surgery, and, according to Nimer, placed him in a prison for four days while he recovered. He is now in a refugee camp in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

