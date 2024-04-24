The Story of One Child Living in Gaza

As Israel's war against Hamas continues, children in Gaza are suffering. According to the United Nations, more than 25,000 children have been killed or injured since October. That's one child every ten minutes. We hear about one of those children, a twelve year-old boy injured in Gaza.



