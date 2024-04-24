30A Songwriters Sessions: Grace Potter

Set List "Something That I Want"

"Little Hitchhiker"

"Ready Set Go"

"Delirious"

One of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. happens along the Emerald Coast in northwestern Florida. It's called the 30A Songwriters Festival. Over the next few weeks, we're taking you there as we broadcast the 30A Sessions, courtesy of our friends at WMOT. This week, Grace Potter performs a set of songs, including some from her latest album, Mother Road. Enjoy.

