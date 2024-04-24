Accessibility links
30A Songwriters Sessions: Grace Potter : World Cafe : World Cafe Words and Music Podcast Watch Grace Potter perform at the 30A Songwriters Festival.

World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

30A Songwriters Sessions: Grace Potter

FromWXPN

By 

Will Loftus

Grace Potter On World Cafe

Listen · 10:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910749/1246817991" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Set List

  • "Something That I Want"
  • "Little Hitchhiker"
  • "Ready Set Go"
  • "Delirious"

One of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. happens along the Emerald Coast in northwestern Florida. It's called the 30A Songwriters Festival. Over the next few weeks, we're taking you there as we broadcast the 30A Sessions, courtesy of our friends at WMOT. This week, Grace Potter performs a set of songs, including some from her latest album, Mother Road. Enjoy.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Episode Playlist