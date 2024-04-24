In a collection of 40+ interviews, author Adam Moss tries to find the key to creation

In a small brick building in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, you can find Adam Moss's "den of torture."

Prior to this interview, almost no one has been allowed in.

"Just my husband and my teacher. That's it." Moss said. "Two people in my entire life and I've had this thing for five years. So welcome."

This space is less menacing than most dens of torture; there aren't any medieval instruments of pain after all. Instead, the small, light-filled room overflows with brushes and palettes, and paintings of various sizes and stages of completion rest on every surface.

When Adam Moss gave up his job as editor-in-chief of New York Magazine five years ago, he started painting. He loved it, but it was agonizing.

"I really wanted to be good, and it made the act of making art so frustrating for me," said Moss. "This [studio] is where I come many days and wrestle with trying to make something."

Trying to make something is exactly the subject of Adam Moss's new book, The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing.

"The book is called The Work of Art," says Moss. "And that is kind of what it's about."

It's about the work.

The book has 43 chapters, each one dedicated to a single artist, and their process of creating a single work. They come from a wide range of disciplines. There are poets, painters, chefs, sand castle sculptors and crossword puzzle makers.

And through this collection of interviews, the book tries to answer the questions: How does a sketch become a painting? How does a scribbled lyric become a song? How does an inspiration become a masterpiece?

The book is a visual feast, full of drafts, sketches, and scribbled notebook pages.

Every page shows how an idea becomes a finished design.

In one chapter, Moss speaks with Amy Sillman, an abstract painter who Moss admires for her unique use of color and shape.

"Amy was also a dream subject for this project," Moss writes. "Because to reach the finish line of most of her paintings, she paints dozens of paintings, or even more, each usually pretty wonderful."

Amy Sillman's artistic process Slideshow depicting abstract painter Amy Sillman's artistic process, as narrated by Amy Sillman in the book The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing. Though all of the paintings are in color, some of these slides are in grayscale. The painting is big, 84 inches wide by 91 inches tall. The first step was a thin wash of purple wiped on as a ground, like a sky.

Then, totally intuitively, I added one lone shape, some sort of saddle with a limb, or protrusion. Maybe I should stop? I probably should have but then I thought, Nope, don't know what it is yet.

At some point it turns into a valedictory kind of image, like a flag or Girl Scout medal, and I think, I like it! Maybe I should stop! I probably should have, but then I thought, Nope. I don't know what it is yet.

Then I'm thinking, Awful! I wipe most of it out, put in some misty shapes and some patches to cover it. This painting has suffered a lot of wipeouts!

After mucking around between figure and structure for such a long time, I started worrying, What should I do with the edges? So I superimposed a diagram over the top, made of big arcs. At this point I was surprised in a good way, and probably should have left it, but instead I started fiddling around with the colors.

Then things got complicated and went awry. The painting took a detour, and a pattern appeared at the bottom, like an awning or fringe hanging from a machine. The whole painting veered into confusing territory, and I realized I needed to make a big gesture, and deal with scale.

I got mad again and covered the whole thing with a gray scrim that descended downward. Everything that had happened up till now was about to be wiped out, and I knew that I was getting to the point where it would soon be too late and I would lose whatever light was in the painting once and for all.

I continued by adding a sequence of colors, like flags, that moved across the space in a horizontal line, each marked by difference to whatever was next to it: a cool, then a warm, then a dull scuffed color, etc., all hanging like sheets on a line.

I gave it a name, Miss Gleason (a private joke about a girl's name). I think the painting is a portrait of a girl. I figured out a space for the girl, and it was done.

The chapter contains 39 images, demonstrating the full evolution from first draft to finished product of her work, Miss Gleason.

Each image is accompanied by a quote from Sillman, explaining what step that particular draft represented in her process.

In another chapter, Moss speaks with the musician Rostam, who describes the process of writing the song "In a River."

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

For Rostam, the creative process occurred in large part on his iPhone, in a collection of draft lyrics written in the notes app, and melodies in recorded as voice memos.

Voice memo draft of Rostam's "In a River" 1:48

Eventually, those notes and recording on his phone evolved into a completed song.

Rostam's animation video for his song "In a River." YouTube

So, what is the key to creating a masterpiece? Moss did not find an answer. All of artists featured across the book are unique, and so are their creative processes.

However, Moss did point to some frequently shared traits.

One commonality Moss found was that many artists describe themselves as having ADHD.

"Whether they have ADHD or not, [they have] the elements that we associate with ADHD," Moss said, describing a balance of distractedness and focus.

"You need to be distracted enough for your mind, for your imagination to go fishing, and you need to be focused enough to know what to do with it."

Moss also found that his subjects consistently found ways not to let the fear of failure or mistakes prevent them from starting.

"They tried to get through that as quickly as possible and with as little thought as possible," Moss said. "Many of them write in longhand, giving themselves explicit permission to fail."

However, there was one trait between Moss's subjects that was truly ubiquitous.

"They all have a compulsion, an obsession to make something. It gets into their system and they can't let go of it," Moss said, explaining that the vision or the final product is secondary to the process.

"The end product is not the point," Moss said. "what they were consumed by, why they did what they did is because they were consumed by the work. "