Taylor Swift's confessional 'Tortured Poets' would have benefitted from an edit Though Swift performs a range of experience and emotions, the music on her 11th album feels thin and is often in service of lyrics that could have used a red pencil.

Review Music Reviews Taylor Swift's confessional 'Tortured Poets' would have benefitted from an edit Taylor Swift's confessional 'Tortured Poets' would have benefitted from an edit Listen · 8:26 8:26 Though Swift performs a range of experience and emotions, the music on her 11th album feels thin and is often in service of lyrics that could have used a red pencil. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor