Why spring is a busy season for animal care staffer at a rehab center in D.C. Spring is a busy time for people who rescue and rehabilitate wild animals that are injured or orphaned.

Animals Why spring is a busy season for animal care staffer at a rehab center in D.C. Why spring is a busy season for animal care staffer at a rehab center in D.C. Listen · 3:38 3:38 Spring is a busy time for people who rescue and rehabilitate wild animals that are injured or orphaned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor