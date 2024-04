DOJ to pay nearly $138 million over FBI failures in Larry Nassar case The Justice Department has settled 139 claims related to charges that the FBI failed to conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics Team doctor Larry Nassar.

