Former star running back reunites with his Heisman Trophy After 14 years, Reggie Bush will be reunited with his Heisman trophy. He forfeited it after an NCAA investigation found that he and his family received improper monetary benefits during his USC time.

Sports Former star running back reunites with his Heisman Trophy Former star running back reunites with his Heisman Trophy Listen · 0:57 0:57 After 14 years, Reggie Bush will be reunited with his Heisman trophy. He forfeited it after an NCAA investigation found that he and his family received improper monetary benefits during his USC time. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor