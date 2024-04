Supreme Court looks at Idaho abortion ban when a woman's health is in imminent danger The Supreme Court appeared sharply divided over its latest abortion case, which looks at whether a state may ban medical termination of a pregnancy if the woman's health, but not life, is in danger.

