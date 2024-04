The disconnect between facts and feelings when it comes to voters and the economy Why is there a disconnect at times between good news about the economy, and how voters actually feel about the economy? And how is that likely to play out in the 2024 election?

Economy The disconnect between facts and feelings when it comes to voters and the economy The disconnect between facts and feelings when it comes to voters and the economy Listen · 5:41 5:41 Why is there a disconnect at times between good news about the economy, and how voters actually feel about the economy? And how is that likely to play out in the 2024 election? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor