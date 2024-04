'Tales of Kenzera: Zau' — a video game about grief, inspired by Bantu mythology NPR's Juana Summers talks with game designer Abubakar Salim about the long journey of creating a game to process the grief of losing his father to cancer.

Gaming Culture

'Tales of Kenzera: Zau' — a video game about grief, inspired by Bantu mythology

Listen · 7:59

NPR's Juana Summers talks with game designer Abubakar Salim about the long journey of creating a game to process the grief of losing his father to cancer.