Supreme Court to hear historic arguments on Trump's immunity claim Former President Donald Trump's attorneys claim he has immunity from criminal charges over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump is making a broad argument for immunity.

Law Supreme Court to hear historic arguments on Trump's immunity claim Supreme Court to hear historic arguments on Trump's immunity claim Listen · 6:25 6:25 Former President Donald Trump's attorneys claim he has immunity from criminal charges over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump is making a broad argument for immunity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor