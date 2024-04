A former defense official warns about China's military power NPR's Steve Inskeep, who's in Beijing, talks to national security policy expert Elbridge Colby, about the Biden administration's foreign policy strategy with China.

Asia A former defense official warns about China's military power A former defense official warns about China's military power Listen · 5:01 5:01 NPR's Steve Inskeep, who's in Beijing, talks to national security policy expert Elbridge Colby, about the Biden administration's foreign policy strategy with China. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor