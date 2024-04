After changes in NCAA rules, Reggie Bush reinstated as Heisman Trophy winner In 2005 USC's Reggie Bush received the Heisman Trophy. In 2010 a probe found he had received several thousand dollars and a car. He forfeited his trophy because the payments were against NCAA rules.

