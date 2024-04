A hostage video is out of one of the Americans being held by Hamas in Gaza Hamas has released a video of one of the Americans held hostage in Gaza, the first such move since the October 7 attack.

Middle East A hostage video is out of one of the Americans being held by Hamas in Gaza A hostage video is out of one of the Americans being held by Hamas in Gaza Audio will be available later today. Hamas has released a video of one of the Americans held hostage in Gaza, the first such move since the October 7 attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor