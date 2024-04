Arizona becomes the 4th state to charge Trump allies in a fake elector scheme An Arizona grand jury has indicted 11 Republicans who submitted documentation falsely claiming former President Donald Trump, not President Biden, won the state's popular vote in 2020.

