New York's highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor about how the highest court in the state of New York overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction.

Law New York's highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction New York's highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor about how the highest court in the state of New York overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor