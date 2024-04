Archaeologist uncovers George Washington's 250-year-old stash of cherries While excavating the cellar of President Washington's home at Mount Vernon, Va., an archaeologist found two glass jars poking out of the dirt. They hold 250-year-old preserved cherries.

