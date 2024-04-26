Germany's reliance on the fax machine may end this summer. : State of the World from NPR Germany might be known for precision technology, but the government and many businesses still rely on that darling of the 90's— the fax machine! However, those chirpy, screeching tones may give way to modern technology by this summer. At issue is bureaucracy that some say is hurting the German economy. Sign up for State of the World+ to listen sponsor-free and support the work of NPR journalists. Visit plus.npr.org.

State of the World from NPR Germany's Looong Love Affair with the Fax Machine May Be Coming to an End Germany's Looong Love Affair with the Fax Machine May Be Coming to an End Listen · 4:31 4:31 Germany might be known for precision technology, but the government and many businesses still rely on that darling of the 90's— the fax machine! However, those chirpy, screeching tones may give way to modern technology by this summer. At issue is bureaucracy that some say is hurting the German economy. Sign up for State of the World+ to listen sponsor-free and support the work of NPR journalists. Visit plus.npr.org. Enlarge this image toggle caption Holger Hollemann/DPA/AFP via Getty Images Holger Hollemann/DPA/AFP via Getty Images Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor