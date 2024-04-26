Accessibility links
Germany's reliance on the fax machine may end this summer. : State of the World from NPR Germany might be known for precision technology, but the government and many businesses still rely on that darling of the 90's— the fax machine! However, those chirpy, screeching tones may give way to modern technology by this summer. At issue is bureaucracy that some say is hurting the German economy. Sign up for State of the World+ to listen sponsor-free and support the work of NPR journalists. Visit plus.npr.org.

Germany's Looong Love Affair with the Fax Machine May Be Coming to an End

The CeBit technology fair in Hanover, central Germany, March 24, 1990 shows a portable fax machine that weighs 3 kilos and can be connected to any telephone via acoustic couplers. Holger Hollemann/DPA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Holger Hollemann/DPA/AFP via Getty Images

The CeBit technology fair in Hanover, central Germany, March 24, 1990 shows a portable fax machine that weighs 3 kilos and can be connected to any telephone via acoustic couplers.

Holger Hollemann/DPA/AFP via Getty Images