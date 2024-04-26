Accessibility links
The best albums out April 26 : All Songs Considered NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Sheldon Pearce discuss new albums from St. Vincent, Charley Crockett, Iron & Wine and more.

New Music Friday: The best albums out April 26

St. Vincent's All Born Screaming is out April 26.

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Sheldon Pearce discuss new albums from St. Vincent, Charley Crockett, Iron & Wine and more.

• St. Vincent, All Born Screaming
• Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy
• Iron & Wine, Light Verse
• Maria Chiara Argirò, Closer

Other notable albums out April 26:
• Neil Young and Crazy Horse, FU##IN' UP
• PartyNextDoor, PartyNextDoor 4
• Justice, Hyperdrama
• Anitta, Funk Generation
• Thom Yorke, Confidenza
• Microwave, Let's Start Degeneracy
• Bullion, Affection
• Tara Jane O'Neil, The Cool Cloud of Okayness
• Lanark Artefax, Metallur EP
• Fat White Family, Forgiveness Is Yours
• Hovvdy, Hovvdy
• Inter Arma, New Heaven
• Parsnip, Behold
• Corridor, Mimi
• Carlos Giffoni, Dream Walker
• Jess Glynne, Jess
• Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand, Willson Williams
• Loren Kramar, Glovemaker
• Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin, Ghosted II
• Pet Shop Boys, Nonetheless
• Six Organs of Admittance, Time Is Glass
• Yosa Peit, Gut Buster
• Darkthrone, It Beckons Us All
• Sega Bodega, Dennis
• Brother Ali & unJUST, Love & Service
• Owen, The Falls Of Sioux
• Adult Jazz, So Sorry So Slow
• Ellis, No Place That Feels Like
• Sean Nicholas Savage, Trilogy
• Christian Löffler, A Life
• Babehoven, Water's Here in You
• Sinéad Harnett, Boundaries
• Lawrence Rothman, The Plow That Broke the Plains
• BMX Bandits, Dreamers On The Run

