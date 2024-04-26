New Music Friday: The best albums out April 26

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Da Corte/Courtesy of the artist Alex Da Corte/Courtesy of the artist

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Sheldon Pearce discuss new albums from St. Vincent, Charley Crockett, Iron & Wine and more.

Feature Albums:

• St. Vincent, All Born Screaming

• Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy

• Iron & Wine, Light Verse

• Maria Chiara Argirò, Closer

Other notable albums out April 26:

• Neil Young and Crazy Horse, FU##IN' UP

• PartyNextDoor, PartyNextDoor 4

• Justice, Hyperdrama

• Anitta, Funk Generation

• Thom Yorke, Confidenza

• Microwave, Let's Start Degeneracy

• Bullion, Affection

• Tara Jane O'Neil, The Cool Cloud of Okayness

• Lanark Artefax, Metallur EP

• Fat White Family, Forgiveness Is Yours

• Hovvdy, Hovvdy

• Inter Arma, New Heaven

• Parsnip, Behold

• Corridor, Mimi

• Carlos Giffoni, Dream Walker

• Jess Glynne, Jess

• Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand, Willson Williams

• Loren Kramar, Glovemaker

• Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin, Ghosted II

• Pet Shop Boys, Nonetheless

• Six Organs of Admittance, Time Is Glass

• Yosa Peit, Gut Buster

• Darkthrone, It Beckons Us All

• Sega Bodega, Dennis

• Brother Ali & unJUST, Love & Service

• Owen, The Falls Of Sioux

• Adult Jazz, So Sorry So Slow

• Ellis, No Place That Feels Like

• Sean Nicholas Savage, Trilogy

• Christian Löffler, A Life

• Babehoven, Water's Here in You

• Sinéad Harnett, Boundaries

• Lawrence Rothman, The Plow That Broke the Plains

• BMX Bandits, Dreamers On The Run