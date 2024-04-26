Video Game Industry Week: The Final Level

We wrap up our series on the economics of the video game industry with a triple roundup. Today, how the new ban on noncompete contracts could affect the gaming industry, whether young men are slacking off work to play games and the ever-controversial world of loot boxes.



Related episodes:

Forever games: the economics of the live service model (Apple / Spotify)

Designing for disability: how video games become more accessible (Apple / Spotify)

The boom and bust of esports (Apple / Spotify)

Work. Crunch. Repeat: Why gaming demands so much of its employees (Apple / Spotify)

