Noncompete bans, to game or to work and loot boxes : The Indicator from Planet Money We wrap up our series on the economics of the video game industry with a triple roundup. Today, how the new ban on noncompete contracts could affect the gaming industry, whether young men are slacking off work to play games and the ever-controversial world of loot boxes.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Video Game Industry Week: The Final Level

Video Game Industry Week: The Final Level

Audience questions about the gaming industry.
Theresa O'Reilly for NPR
Theresa O'Reilly for NPR

