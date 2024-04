Novelist John Green On The 'Invasive Weed' Of OCD : Fresh Air Green's YA novel, Turtles All the Way Down, has been recently adapted to film (on MAX May 2). Green described living with OCD, and how "one little thought" could take over his mind, in this 2017 interview with Terry Gross.



Also, Justin Chang reviews Challengers, starring Zendaya and directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Fresh Air Novelist John Green On The 'Invasive Weed' Of OCD Novelist John Green On The 'Invasive Weed' Of OCD Listen · 44:08 44:08 Green's YA novel, Turtles All the Way Down, has been recently adapted to film (on MAX May 2). Green described living with OCD, and how "one little thought" could take over his mind, in this 2017 interview with Terry Gross.



