The News Roundup For April 26, 2024

The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case concerning presidential immunity. Former President Donald Trump is claiming he should be shielded from prosecution over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Congress passed bipartisan legislation to provide military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

In order to protect people who live in states where the procedure is illegal, the Biden administration finalized a new rule this week that would shield the medical records of people who cross state lines seeking an abortion.

President Biden signed a bill this week that included a provision that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells the company.

Meanwhile, Russia is not backing down in its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the siege of over two years. Though the invasion has cost his country tens of thousands of lives, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is warning the world that the Kremlin is set to ramp up its efforts to defeat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces.

An independent review by the United Nations has concluded that Israel has not provided substantial evidence that many members of the U.N. relief agency for Palestinian refugees, also known as UNRWA in the Gaza Strip are members of terrorist organizations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in hot water after calling Muslims "infiltrators" during a campaign rally this week.

