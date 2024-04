Where can you call an artist on a lobster? Find out in the quiz

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kopaloff/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize; Harry How/Getty Images; Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images Kopaloff/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize; Harry How/Getty Images; Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images

This week began with everyone's favorite festival of corporate greenwashing, Earth Day. Remember, the idea of individual actions reducing pollution is a creation of Big Single-Use Plastic. That's the topic of our sister quiz from Throughline, so go take it — it's not easy! — then come back and ace this one.