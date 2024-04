A visit to the traditional Mexican rodeo in San Antonio San Antonio's charreada or traditional Mexican rodeo originated among the Spanish conquistadors in the sixteenth century. The unique rodeo tradition has taken deep roots in the American Southwest.

Culture A visit to the traditional Mexican rodeo in San Antonio A visit to the traditional Mexican rodeo in San Antonio Listen · 4:35 4:35 San Antonio's charreada or traditional Mexican rodeo originated among the Spanish conquistadors in the sixteenth century. The unique rodeo tradition has taken deep roots in the American Southwest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor