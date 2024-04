Morning news brief Student protests against Israel's war in Gaza intensify. The Supreme Court debated former President Trump's immunity claim. New York's highest court overturned Harvey Weinstein's criminal conviction.

Morning news brief

Student protests against Israel's war in Gaza intensify. The Supreme Court debated former President Trump's immunity claim. New York's highest court overturned Harvey Weinstein's criminal conviction.