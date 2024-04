University protesters want their schools to divest from Israel over its war in Gaza NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Chris Marsicano of Davidson College in North Carolina about how higher education institutions might go about divesting from Israeli interests, as demanded by protesters.

Education University protesters want their schools to divest from Israel over its war in Gaza University protesters want their schools to divest from Israel over its war in Gaza Listen · 4:00 4:00 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Chris Marsicano of Davidson College in North Carolina about how higher education institutions might go about divesting from Israeli interests, as demanded by protesters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor