Eminem will release his 12th full-length album this summer. Will it be his last? Eminem released a teaser for a new album with an ominous title, "The Death of Slim Shady." The rapper made the reveal during the NFL Draft, which was held in his hometown of Detroit this year.

Music News Eminem will release his 12th full-length album this summer. Will it be his last? Eminem will release his 12th full-length album this summer. Will it be his last? Listen · 0:26 0:26 Eminem released a teaser for a new album with an ominous title, "The Death of Slim Shady." The rapper made the reveal during the NFL Draft, which was held in his hometown of Detroit this year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor