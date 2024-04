European Union lawmakers approve an overhaul of migration laws NPR's A Martinez talks to Spanish politician and European parliament member Juan Fernando López Aguilar {aah-ghee-LAHR} about the European migration pact and what it means for asylum-seekers.

European Union lawmakers approve an overhaul of migration laws European Union lawmakers approve an overhaul of migration laws Listen · 4:41 4:41 NPR's A Martinez talks to Spanish politician and European parliament member Juan Fernando López Aguilar {aah-ghee-LAHR} about the European migration pact and what it means for asylum-seekers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor