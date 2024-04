The latest on college campuses as protests continue At some college campuses, protesters have called for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas and divestment of endowment money invested in companies that provide military support to Israel.

Education The latest on college campuses as protests continue The latest on college campuses as protests continue Listen · 3:51 3:51 At some college campuses, protesters have called for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas and divestment of endowment money invested in companies that provide military support to Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor