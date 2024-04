Ashley Judd says the #MeToo movement isn't going anywhere NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ashley Judd, who came forward in 2017 with allegations about Harvey Weinstein, about the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction in New York.

Culture Ashley Judd says the #MeToo movement isn't going anywhere Ashley Judd says the #MeToo movement isn't going anywhere Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ashley Judd, who came forward in 2017 with allegations about Harvey Weinstein, about the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction in New York. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor