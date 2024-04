The U.S. hasn't stopped aid for Israeli troops accused of human rights violations The State Department has found that some Israeli units were responsible for gross violations of human rights, but so far has stopped short of restricting U.S. aid to them.

Law The U.S. hasn't stopped aid for Israeli troops accused of human rights violations The U.S. hasn't stopped aid for Israeli troops accused of human rights violations Listen · 2:29 2:29 The State Department has found that some Israeli units were responsible for gross violations of human rights, but so far has stopped short of restricting U.S. aid to them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor