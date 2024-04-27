#2434: Car Talk's Family Vacation : The Best of Car Talk Eric's Dad wants to do a once-in-a-lifetime roadtrip to Alaska but no one wants to join him. Are his kids obligated to go? And which is more important: finding a safe car or not falling prey to an enraged family member after 1000 miles cooped-up together? Join our trip to Walley World on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2434: Car Talk's Family Vacation #2434: Car Talk's Family Vacation Listen · 39:21 39:21 Eric's Dad wants to do a once-in-a-lifetime roadtrip to Alaska but no one wants to join him. Are his kids obligated to go? And which is more important: finding a safe car or not falling prey to an enraged family member after 1000 miles cooped-up together? Join our trip to Walley World on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

