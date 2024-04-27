Accessibility links
Renée Elise Goldsberry talks 90s girl groups and high school theater : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Renée Elise Goldsberry won a Tony and Grammy for her role in Hamilton, and currently stars in Netflix's Girls5Eva. She joins panelists Jason Isbel, Alonzo Bodden, and Shantira Jackson.

Renée Elise Goldsberry talks 90s girl groups and high school theater

Renée Elise Goldsberry talks 90s girl groups and high school theater

Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the 30th Annual IFP Gotham Awards in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for 30th Annual IFP
Renee Elise Goldsberry had been a working actress for two decades when she was cast as Angelica in the musical Hamilton, which made her both a star and the idol of every fifteen year old with a mirror and a hairbrush to sing into. She now stars in in Girls5Eva, the brilliant Netflix sitcom about a reunitiing girl group, which just dropped its third season. We'll see if she adds our award to her shelf by answering our questions about buried gold.