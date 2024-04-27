Renée Elise Goldsberry talks 90s girl groups and high school theater

Enlarge this image Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for 30th Annual IFP Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for 30th Annual IFP

Renee Elise Goldsberry had been a working actress for two decades when she was cast as Angelica in the musical Hamilton, which made her both a star and the idol of every fifteen year old with a mirror and a hairbrush to sing into. She now stars in in Girls5Eva, the brilliant Netflix sitcom about a reunitiing girl group, which just dropped its third season. We'll see if she adds our award to her shelf by answering our questions about buried gold.