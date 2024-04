Week in politics: Arizona Grand Jury indictments, aid for Israel amid Gaza protests We look at the Grand Jury indictments in Arizona, focusing on former President Donald Trump's inner circle, and President Biden and the latest round of military aid to Israel in the wake of protests.

Politics Week in politics: Arizona Grand Jury indictments, aid for Israel amid Gaza protests Week in politics: Arizona Grand Jury indictments, aid for Israel amid Gaza protests Listen · 4:15 4:15 We look at the Grand Jury indictments in Arizona, focusing on former President Donald Trump's inner circle, and President Biden and the latest round of military aid to Israel in the wake of protests. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor