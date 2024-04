Gaza solidarity encampments sweep college campuses, police responses heighten Protests against the war in Israel are sweeping campuses and show no signs of letting up. We hear from the demonstrators on what they hope to achieve and how university administrators are responding.

National Gaza solidarity encampments sweep college campuses, police responses heighten Gaza solidarity encampments sweep college campuses, police responses heighten Listen · 3:56 3:56 Protests against the war in Israel are sweeping campuses and show no signs of letting up. We hear from the demonstrators on what they hope to achieve and how university administrators are responding. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor