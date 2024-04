New Mexico becomes the latest state to require waiting periods for gun purchases New Mexico is the twelfth state to require a waiting period for gun purchases. Safety experts say waiting periods can help reduce gun related suicides, but advocates say more needs to be done.

National New Mexico becomes the latest state to require waiting periods for gun purchases New Mexico becomes the latest state to require waiting periods for gun purchases Listen · 5:12 5:12 New Mexico is the twelfth state to require a waiting period for gun purchases. Safety experts say waiting periods can help reduce gun related suicides, but advocates say more needs to be done. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor