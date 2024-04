At this annual festival in Colombia, donkeys play dress up We look at how one town in Colombia pays homage to the donkey at one of the country's most popular annual festivals.

The Americas At this annual festival in Colombia, donkeys play dress up At this annual festival in Colombia, donkeys play dress up Listen · 3:53 3:53 We look at how one town in Colombia pays homage to the donkey at one of the country's most popular annual festivals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor