What we know about the hacking attack that targeted the U.S. healthcare system NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Bruce Japsen, senior healthcare contributor at Forbes, about a major healthcare provider getting hacked and what that means for patients.

Health What we know about the hacking attack that targeted the U.S. healthcare system What we know about the hacking attack that targeted the U.S. healthcare system Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Bruce Japsen, senior healthcare contributor at Forbes, about a major healthcare provider getting hacked and what that means for patients. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor