Middle East An independent review finds no evidence for Israel's claims about UNRWA and Hamas An independent review finds no evidence for Israel's claims about UNRWA and Hamas Listen · 4:00 4:00 UNRWA lost international funding after Israel said a significant number of its employees were part of Hamas. An independent review now says Israel hasn't provided evidence to support this accusation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor