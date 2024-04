Southern California gets ready to fight mosquito season — by releasing more mosquitoes NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with scientific director Solomon Birhanie about his efforts to fight mosquitoes in Southern California by releasing sterile male mosquitoes into the population.

Southern California gets ready to fight mosquito season — by releasing more mosquitoes Listen · 3:41 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with scientific director Solomon Birhanie about his efforts to fight mosquitoes in Southern California by releasing sterile male mosquitoes into the population.