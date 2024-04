Do students and faculty facing arrest at protests have First Amendment Rights? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Sarah Ludington of Duke University's School of Law about the first amendment protections for students who are protesting on college campuses.

Law Do students and faculty facing arrest at protests have First Amendment Rights? Do students and faculty facing arrest at protests have First Amendment Rights? Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Sarah Ludington of Duke University's School of Law about the first amendment protections for students who are protesting on college campuses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor